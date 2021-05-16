Analysts Anticipate Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Postal Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSTL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

PSTL stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.25. 148,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,530. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.63. Postal Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $269.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 743,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 191,000 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens grew its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $13,610,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 23,452 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.