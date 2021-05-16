Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Releases Earnings Results

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $56.87 million during the quarter. Tuya updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ TUYA traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $17.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,405. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.00. Tuya has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $27.65.

A number of research analysts have commented on TUYA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tuya in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUYA. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth about $630,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth about $634,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth about $1,878,000.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

