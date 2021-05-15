DeGate Price Hits $0.47 on Major Exchanges (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded 34.1% higher against the dollar. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000982 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeGate has a market capitalization of $35.08 million and $368,878.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00091349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.35 or 0.00534788 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.42 or 0.00233614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $558.42 or 0.01160406 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $587.22 or 0.01220253 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,200,000 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

