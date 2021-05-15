Prosper One Day Volume Reaches $2.23 Million (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Prosper coin can currently be bought for about $3.17 or 0.00006591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prosper has a total market cap of $14.19 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Prosper has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prosper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00091349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.35 or 0.00534788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00088856 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00020235 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.42 or 0.00233614 BTC.

Prosper Coin Profile

Prosper (PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PROSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.