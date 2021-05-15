Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.820-2.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.24 billion.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

ARW traded up $2.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.02. 448,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,913. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $60.46 and a one year high of $119.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 13,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $1,537,427.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,333.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $14,811,661.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,137 shares in the company, valued at $26,361,230.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 369,550 shares of company stock worth $40,078,229. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.