Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.020-3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.92 billion-$2.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.Avaya also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.660-0.730 EPS.

NYSE:AVYA traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,981. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Avaya has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.52 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($7.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avaya will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avaya from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

