Strike Price Tops $42.23 on Major Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 18.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Strike has a market capitalization of $121.99 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Strike has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar. One Strike coin can now be bought for approximately $42.23 or 0.00087571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00091066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.96 or 0.00534936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.55 or 0.00233405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005022 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $553.82 or 0.01148472 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $585.29 or 0.01213740 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,888,748 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

