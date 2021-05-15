GravityCoin (GXX) Achieves Market Cap of $84,603.99

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $84,603.99 and $4.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00092251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.93 or 0.00527107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.66 or 0.00233855 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005026 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $558.93 or 0.01160205 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $582.96 or 0.01210088 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,682,642 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

