Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 27.180-27.180 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.24 billion-$15.24 billion.

Shares of Nintendo stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.53. 383,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,816. The stock has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.26 and its 200-day moving average is $73.43. Nintendo has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $82.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nintendo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nintendo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

