Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 million-$400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.46 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRS. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.87.

AMRS stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.67. 2,528,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,917,114. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75. Amyris has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amyris will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

