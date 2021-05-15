CoinUs Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16.00 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One CoinUs coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoinUs has a market cap of $603,607.44 and approximately $16.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008234 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00015498 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001146 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs (CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

