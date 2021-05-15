$301.83 Million in Sales Expected for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to post sales of $301.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $307.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $294.20 million. Lumber Liquidators posted sales of $230.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

NYSE:LL traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.58. 407,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,279. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lumber Liquidators has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki acquired 6,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

