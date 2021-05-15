Zacks: Analysts Expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $766.85 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will post sales of $766.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $767.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $766.70 million. Overstock.com reported sales of $782.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSTK. TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of OSTK traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,152. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 338.78, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.11.

In other news, CTO Joel Weight sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,449. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 994.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 4,697.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34,288 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

