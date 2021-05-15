Urus (URUS) Trading 20.4% Lower This Week

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Urus coin can currently be bought for $23.01 or 0.00047932 BTC on major exchanges. Urus has a market capitalization of $10.82 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Urus has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Urus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00088623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00020094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $538.99 or 0.01122739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00065133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00114859 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00061281 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

Urus (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “URUSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Urus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Urus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.