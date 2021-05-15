Crowny (CRWNY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $222,313.00

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, Crowny has traded down 31.4% against the dollar. Crowny has a market capitalization of $7.49 million and $222,313.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can now be bought for about $0.0540 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00092246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.23 or 0.00530381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.97 or 0.00232678 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005027 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $554.08 or 0.01151401 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $582.17 or 0.01209782 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

