-$0.61 EPS Expected for Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) to report earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings. Larimar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Larimar Therapeutics.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRMR. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LRMR traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,173. The stock has a market cap of $205.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.65. Larimar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

