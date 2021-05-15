Zacks: Analysts Expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.86 Million

Analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will post $161.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $164.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $159.99 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported sales of $144.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year sales of $649.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $643.26 million to $660.08 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $675.45 million, with estimates ranging from $660.86 million to $704.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OFC shares. Truist upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $108,678.80. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $40,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,260 shares of company stock worth $342,478 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.17. 751,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $28.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

