Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.420-4.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.50 billion-$7.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.47 billion.

Zoetis stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,026. The company has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.76. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $125.31 and a 52 week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.67.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

