$1.56 Billion in Sales Expected for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will announce sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. O-I Glass reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year sales of $6.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,094,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,422,000 after purchasing an additional 419,557 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 36,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.46. 978,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,188. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

