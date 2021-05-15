Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will announce sales of $7.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.36 million and the highest is $13.50 million. Alpine Immune Sciences posted sales of $690,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,018.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year sales of $28.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.40 million to $46.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $49.63 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $84.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 80.38% and a negative net margin of 606.16%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alpine Immune Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ ALPN traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $11.83. 157,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,852. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,592.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $347,600 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALPN. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.