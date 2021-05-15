HOQU (HQX) Trading Down 13.6% This Week

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One HOQU coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $652,747.27 and approximately $3.97 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HOQU

HOQU is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

