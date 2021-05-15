The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $99.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to post $99.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Marcus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $105.00 million and the lowest is $93.58 million. The Marcus reported sales of $7.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,152.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full-year sales of $455.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $445.17 million to $466.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $722.17 million, with estimates ranging from $722.10 million to $722.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Marcus.

Get The Marcus alerts:

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.62 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.13%.

MCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of MCS stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $19.94. The company had a trading volume of 225,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,636. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $624.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average of $16.34. The Marcus has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $24.71.

In other The Marcus news, CEO Rolando B. Rodriguez sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $301,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,705.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Baum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,879.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,873 over the last quarter. 28.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in The Marcus by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in The Marcus by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Marcus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Marcus by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Marcus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Marcus (MCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.