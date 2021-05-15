PayBX Hits Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. One PayBX coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. PayBX has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PayBX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00088688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00019967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.45 or 0.01127771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00065413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00115102 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00061136 BTC.

PayBX Coin Profile

AXPR is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling PayBX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AXPRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PayBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.