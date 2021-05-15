Nebulas 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.18 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001914 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nebulas has a market cap of $53.98 million and approximately $10.18 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 74,376,309 coins and its circulating supply is 58,852,235 coins. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

Nebulas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

