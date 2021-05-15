ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $53 million-$55 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.81 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDUP. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.86.

NASDAQ:TDUP traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,153. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80. ThredUp has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $31.60.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

