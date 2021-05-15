$550.65 Million in Sales Expected for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will announce sales of $550.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $538.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $562.90 million. MYR Group posted sales of $513.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $592.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MYRG traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.14. The stock had a trading volume of 63,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,824. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.14. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $421,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,819,838. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $654,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,317 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,730.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,881,683. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 177.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 104,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 66,650 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in MYR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $769,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the first quarter worth $5,762,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

