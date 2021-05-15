Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $391.31 Million

Brokerages predict that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will announce sales of $391.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $390.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $392.61 million. Kforce reported sales of $343.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KFRC. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price target on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.14.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $94,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $250,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,143 shares of company stock worth $8,160,157 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 36.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the first quarter worth about $200,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 68,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,363. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.49. Kforce has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $62.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.15%.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

