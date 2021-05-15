Contentos (COS) Trading Down 24.4% This Week

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Contentos has a total market cap of $73.83 million and approximately $6.50 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar. One Contentos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00088780 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00019920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $536.10 or 0.01118223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00065271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00115125 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00061228 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

Contentos (COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,990,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,322,160 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

