QANplatform Trading 113.6% Higher Over Last Week (QARK)

QANplatform (CURRENCY:QARK) traded up 54.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. QANplatform has a total market cap of $3.75 million and $8,587.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QANplatform has traded up 113.6% against the dollar. One QANplatform coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00088780 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00019920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $536.10 or 0.01118223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00065271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00115125 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00061228 BTC.

About QANplatform

QANplatform (CRYPTO:QARK) is a coin. QANplatform’s total supply is 333,333,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,057,960 coins. QANplatform’s official message board is medium.com/@qanplatform . QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . QANplatform’s official website is qanplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform is a quantum-resistant hybrid blockchain platform enables developers and enterprises to rapidly switch to QANplatform or build software applications and run business processes on blockchain by providing a powerful software toolkit. The QAN blockchain platform toolkit includes: open-source code, private and public blockchain, easy setup, fast deployment, simple migration, multi-language development, online developer academy, community support, fast data transactions, low hardware and energy cost, quantum computing resistant security QARK is an ERC-20 Ethereum utility token, an essential part of QAN's platform, with the following functions: Generic smart contract developers get QARK after their code is being reused by the Specific Smart Contract Developers. All developers pay for their smart contract deployment in QARK. Specific smart contract developers pay a fraction of the full price as a license fee to the Generic Smart Contract Developers in QARK. Validator pays a deposit fee in QARK to enter the pool of validators who have the right to validate the following block. Full node providers get a reward in QARK for giving access to their storage for the blocks to be validated (tokens generated by the network), in proportion to the storage actually used by the blocks. Smart contract users pay for transaction fees. Fees are fixed in FIAT, long term predictable. (All operations which modify data require payment of a transaction fee.) “

