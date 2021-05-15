Zacks: Analysts Expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will announce $25.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.87 million. Kamada posted sales of $33.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year sales of $101.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.00 million to $104.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $90.48 million, with estimates ranging from $81.35 million to $99.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Kamada had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 12.89%.

Shares of Kamada stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.73. 57,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,890. Kamada has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The company has a market cap of $255.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kamada by 312.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 656,533 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Kamada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kamada by 1,276,250.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 153,150 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Kamada by 56.2% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kamada by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 27,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

