Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.570-1.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $285.71 billion-$285.71 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TM. Zacks Investment Research cut Toyota Motor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $155.85. 315,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.20. The firm has a market cap of $217.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Toyota Motor has a 1-year low of $116.11 and a 1-year high of $163.37.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $2.02. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $78.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

