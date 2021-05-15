USDX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,201.00 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008273 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00015784 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000139 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “USDXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.