$11.61 Million in Sales Expected for IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will report sales of $11.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.52 million to $11.70 million. IRIDEX reported sales of $6.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year sales of $50.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.46 million to $50.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $60.73 million, with estimates ranging from $60.26 million to $61.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IRIDEX.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%.

IRIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 110,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,431. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 43,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.