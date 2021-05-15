NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will report $22.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.00 million and the lowest is $21.58 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported sales of $19.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $91.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $100.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $85.19 million, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NGM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,723. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.82.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $666,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 970,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,860,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

