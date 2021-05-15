Zacks: Brokerages Expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $135.13 Million

Analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will report $135.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $138.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.43 million. Northwest Bancshares posted sales of $133.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year sales of $539.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $531.90 million to $553.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $535.04 million, with estimates ranging from $518.00 million to $561.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

In other news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $69,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,768.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes bought 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.07 per share, with a total value of $29,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,701.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,485 shares of company stock valued at $103,624 and sold 57,049 shares valued at $826,419. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 32.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $876,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3,232.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,997 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 17,457 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 11.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWBI stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.22. The stock had a trading volume of 514,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,380. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

