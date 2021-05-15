Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.510-1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.52 billion-$6.52 billion.
ESALY stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.81. 9,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,554. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Eisai has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.41.
Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eisai had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 16.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eisai will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Eisai
Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.
