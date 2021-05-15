Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.510-1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.52 billion-$6.52 billion.

ESALY stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.81. 9,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,554. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Eisai has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.41.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eisai had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 16.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eisai will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eisai from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

