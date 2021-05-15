Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.68 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) will announce sales of $5.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.85 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted sales of $6.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year sales of $24.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.45 million to $32.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $26.38 million, with estimates ranging from $18.86 million to $34.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 78.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter worth $95,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHMI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,440. The company has a market capitalization of $162.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.14. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

