Zacks: Brokerages Expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.89 Million

Analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will announce sales of $55.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.68 million. Peoples Bancorp reported sales of $49.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year sales of $246.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $246.00 million to $246.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $297.84 million, with estimates ranging from $297.00 million to $298.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.56 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEBO shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Hovde Group raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.31. The stock had a trading volume of 47,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,181. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $653.68 million, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.15%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $195,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $27,978.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,337.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,828 shares of company stock valued at $363,378. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 178,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 105,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 59,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.