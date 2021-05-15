Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Price Down 29.2% This Week

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $10.49 million and $885,485.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00019896 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.79 or 0.00310070 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001569 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000842 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

