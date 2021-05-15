Adshares Price Tops $0.45 on Major Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000951 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $7.02 million and $64,151.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00032372 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00012340 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00009391 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,584,645 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

