BrightView (NYSE:BV) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

BrightView (NYSE:BV) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-$660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $643.92 million.

BV stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.67. 217,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.17 and a beta of 1.42. BrightView has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.88.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.70 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BrightView will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightView from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.