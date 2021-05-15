Dock Price Down 17.5% This Week (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Dock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0941 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dock has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. Dock has a market cap of $64.66 million and approximately $17.26 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00089482 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00092112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00020107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $535.01 or 0.01123450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00065398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00114816 BTC.

Dock Profile

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 853,639,339 coins and its circulating supply is 686,914,993 coins. Dock’s official website is dock.io . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

