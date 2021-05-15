Brokerages Expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $508.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to announce sales of $508.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $497.00 million and the highest is $520.89 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted sales of $392.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.76 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $849,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $15,942,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQM traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.31. 1,508,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,408. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 84.37, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $21.87 and a 52 week high of $60.74.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

