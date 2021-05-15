Brokerages Set argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Target Price at $301.07

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $306.79.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $421.00 price objective (up previously from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

argenx stock traded up $11.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.30. 147,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,372. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.43. argenx has a 12-month low of $150.20 and a 12-month high of $382.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of -57.57 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. On average, analysts expect that argenx will post -12.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in argenx by 26.6% during the first quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,675,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 17,303.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 4.3% in the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 64,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

