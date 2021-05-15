Neutrino USD (USDN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $442.09 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $442.09 million and approximately $17.21 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002099 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00093696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $250.44 or 0.00531065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.13 or 0.00235657 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005150 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $537.77 or 0.01140368 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $576.09 or 0.01221614 BTC.

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 446,614,581 coins and its circulating supply is 446,614,029 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

