$0.83 EPS Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to report $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Ball reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

BLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.69.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,778,000 after buying an additional 847,276 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ball by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,388,000 after purchasing an additional 349,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,767,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,472,000 after purchasing an additional 173,552 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Ball by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,645,000 after purchasing an additional 991,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in Ball by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,258,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,160,000 after buying an additional 47,991 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLL stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $89.10. 1,014,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,850. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.38. Ball has a 12-month low of $60.85 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

