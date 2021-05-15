Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to announce $2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.80 and the lowest is $2.09. Align Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 808.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year earnings of $10.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.49 to $11.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.51 to $13.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Align Technology.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALGN. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.75.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total value of $2,993,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at $18,551,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $11,027,119 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

ALGN traded up $15.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $569.04. The stock had a trading volume of 366,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,016. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a one year low of $199.56 and a one year high of $647.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $579.57 and a 200-day moving average of $540.11.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Align Technology (ALGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.