Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITPOF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.42.

OTCMKTS:ITPOF traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.81%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

