South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded South32 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered South32 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOUHY traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $11.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,194. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08. South32 has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. South32’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

