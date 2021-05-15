Brokerages Set Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) PT at $39.67

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Aegis lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

In other news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $663,702.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 563.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 352.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VSTO traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.45. The stock had a trading volume of 784,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,210. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 0.40. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

